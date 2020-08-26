Rogers wants to return Vics to Aussie side

Chris Rogers wants to return Victorian cricketers to Australia's national teams after being appointed the state's new coach on Wednesday.

The former Test opener will return to the state organisation on a two-year deal, five years after playing his last Sheffield Shield match for them.

He will replace Andrew McDonald on a full-time basis after his move to the national set up, beating out the likes of Brad Hodge and Michael Klinger.

In the time since his retirement, Rogers has filled roles in Cricket Australia's pathway system, including as coach of the under-19s team at this year's World Cup.

But now he wants to set up a similar path to Australian colours in Victoria.

Only two Victorians have played Tests for Australia in the past year, with Marcus Harris dropped during the Ashes and James Pattinson filling in for the injured Pat Cummins last summer.

"Victoria clearly wants to have a high representation of playing for Australia," Rogers told reporters.

"I would love to get a few players into that Australian side and be permanent fixtures.

"That is the goal. It's not always easy to manage that, but you've got to as best as you can.

"And I know there are some very good people working in the system to try and make sure that happens."

Will Pucovski, Nic Maddinson and Peter Handscomb are other Victorians on the cusp of the Test side, with the former having been close while battling personal issues.

Handscomb and the likes of Glenn Maxwell have also featured in Australia's one-day set up in the past 24 months, but only the latter has been taken to England for the current series alongside captain Aaron Finch.

Rogers arrival could also help the likes of Harris, a fellow left-handed opener who is now looking to force his way back into the Test side in the second half of his career.

"I would like to think I can offer a lot of them something, but particularly opening batsmen who are trying to force their way in," Rogers said.

"And not just force their way in, but hold their spot and be successful.

"I have some ideas about how Marcus can go about it. That will be working with him.

"He is the right age where he should be playing the best cricket of his life. It's just being there to help him do that."