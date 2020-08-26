England win series as Anderson hits 600

James Anderson has become the first ever fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets before the third and final Test against Pakistan finished as a draw at Southampton.

The result left the home side to celebrate a second series victory of the pandemic-disrupted northern summer after victory over the West Indies last month.

Less than two hours of cricket were played on a rain-affected final day, with England taking just two of the eight wickets needed to win the match at the Rose Bowl after Pakistan resumed on 2-100 and trailing by 210 runs.

The big consolation was Anderson took one of them, removing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali to join retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble in the "600 club".

England won the series 1-0, following the three-wicket victory in the first Test in Manchester which were followed by two drawn Tests in Southampton.

It was England's first series triumph over Pakistan since 2010.

Pakistan were 4-187 when the teams settled on a draw, with only 27.1 overs bowled on Tuesday with Babar Azam was 63 not out.

The first two sessions were washed out because of heavy overnight rain and a subsequent drenched outfield.

After England captain Joe Root took a high catch at first slip off Azhar to give Anderson his prized wicket on his 14th delivery of the day, the 38-year-old fast bowler was mobbed by his teammates.

Then Anderson took the ball in his right hand and - with a cheeky smile - saluted all sides of the Rose Bowl, which is without spectators because of coronavirus restrictions. England coach Chris Silverwood applauded on the boundary edge.

Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) remain above Anderson on the all-time list of wicket-takers.