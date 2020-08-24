Refreshed Marsh ready for cricket restart

AAP Other sport

Living in Perth has had some benefits for Mitch Marsh during Australian cricket's five-month hiatus.

A hard border closure has shielded Western Australia from a COVID-19 outbreak, allowing him to enjoy fishing and pre-season training with more freedom than many teammates joining him on the charter flight to England.

There has also been scope for face time with Justin Langer, rather than FaceTime with the man in charge of Australia's first national side to leave home during the pandemic.

"I dropped him off a couple of fillets of nice West Australian dhufish, which will hopefully get me a couple of games," Marsh quipped.

"Freshly caught and filleted. He certainly enjoyed that.

"I caught up with him for a few coffees during that period."

Marsh's conversations with the former Test opener, a mentor since childhood and coach at domestic and international level, were rarely restricted to the sport they both love.

"Everyone sees him as this hard-nut cricket coach," the allrounder told AAP.

"But he's had vast experience in all facets of life and he's always someone you can talk to about that sort of stuff.

"That's what makes him a great coach, the ability to help people with things outside the game.

"We'd talk cricket, about the team and what we think the best way forward is. We'd also talk life, what to do outside cricket."

For now, the 28-year-old's focus is on England and the six-match tour that begins with a Twenty20 on September 5 (AEST).

Marsh, having spoken to cousin Brad Sheppard about his experience in an AFL hub, has a decent idea about what to expect from biosecurity bubbles.

"If you gave cricketers a chance to have a month on the Gold Coast, they'd probably ask for six," Marsh said.

"It's been really different for AFL footballers. There's been a lot of talk about them struggling being away from home.

"I can vouch for that. Certainly when you're not used to being away for a long period of time, it would be difficult.

"The last 10 years I've missed countless things back home but that's all part of the sacrifices involved with doing what you love doing ... our job is to go and play cricket and whatever we have to do to get games back up and running, we'll do it."

Marsh could be forgiven for growing impatient as his enforced break from playing dragged on, having earned man-of-the-match honours in Australia's final game before COVID-19 hit.

The allrounder has instead relished a rare stretch at home, especially the opportunity to grow as a leader during a full pre-season with WA.

