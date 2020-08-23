Cricket hall of fame honour for Sthalekar

Lisa Sthalekar has become the 27th Australian to be inducted into the ICC cricket hall of fame.

A key member of four World Cup-winning squads, the allrounder is the fifth Australian woman to achieve the honour.

Sthalekar, 41, scored 3,913 runs and claimed 229 wickets across a decorated international career that featured eights Tests, 125 one-day Internationals and 54 Twenty20 Internationals for Australia.

The 41-year-old was awarded the Belinda Clark Medal - which recognises Australia's best women's international cricketer - in 2007 and 2008.

Sthalekar was one of the world's elite spin-bowling allrounders and as well as coaching she has established herself as a leading broadcast commentator - and serves on the board of the Australian Cricketers' Association.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I would ever get to join such an illustrious group of players," Sthalekar said during an induction show on Sunday broadcast around the world via ICC digital channels.

"I was fortunate enough to learn from the best when I entered the Australia team - Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton and Cathryn Fitzpatrick, all of whom have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and rightly so.

"The guidance from them and other teammates along the way kept me focused but also ensured that it was a fun environment."

Inducted along with Sthalekar were brilliant South African allrounder Jacques Kallis and stylish Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas.

Cricket Australia congratulated Sthalekar after she became the ninth woman in the ICC hall of fame.

"Lisa is a legend of Australian and international cricket and this honour from the ICC recognises that," Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said in a statement.

"On behalf of everyone in the Australian cricket family, we congratulate Lisa on a wonderful accolade."