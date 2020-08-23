Smith will miss England booing at cricket

Steve Smith says he'll miss the jeers and potshots when he returns to crowdless stadiums in England for Australia's T20 and one-day international tour starting next month.

The former captain flew from Sydney to Perth on Sunday before the 21-man squad departed for England - Australia's first sporting team to embark on an international tour since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Without a cricket game since March 13 when Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was abandoned, Smith said he was delighted to be playing again.

He just wished there'd be some spectators to give him a hard time.

"I do like batting there," he said of England.

"But unfortunately there's no crowd there to egg me on and give me a bit more motivation.

"Still, there is going to be plenty of eyes on the TV and it is going to be great to be back out there playing."

English crowds initially taunted Smith as he made his Test return in the 2019 Ashes series following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. It even prompted the British sports minister to label some reactions as distasteful.

As the series wore on however it veered more towards admiration as Smith went on to compile a phenomenal 774 runs at 110.57.

Smith said he wasn't too bothered by Australia effectively being two months behind England in terms of match practice. The home side has already hosted West Indies and is now playing Pakistan.

"We have to start at some point and this is our starting point," Smith said, admitting he'd only picked up a bat in recent weeks after largely concentrating on fitness since mid-March.

Australia will initially quarantine in England and plan on playing up to five internal matches with the squad effectively big enough for two teams.

Smith admitted he had little idea about the protocols in place for lockdowns, saying he'd simply listen to the experts and "do what we are told".

"I'm sure there'll be tough moments for the guys being away from their families for long periods of time ... and being stuck in the same place for an extended period - but we'll all work together and help ourselves and each other out."

The first of three T20s against England will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 4 while the three-game ODI series will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting September 10.

Post the England tour, Smith will fly to the UAE for the IPL where he'll captain the Rajasthan Royals but is likely to miss at least two matches with the competition starting September 19.