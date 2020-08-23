AAP Other sport

Crawley, Buttler heap misery on Pakistan

By AAP Newswire

England's Zak Crawley celebrates scoring 200 runs - AAP

1 of 1

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler have shared a record partnership and James Anderson has grabbed three wickets to put England in total control at stumps on day two of their third and final Test against Pakistan.

Crawley, 22, became the third-youngest England player to make a double century and went on to 267 before the hosts declared their first innings on 583 for eight in Southampton.

Anderson then took three wickets as Pakistan crumbled to 3-24 in reply, leaving England in prime position to win the match and clinch the series 2-0.

Crawley and Buttler (152) negotiated the second new ball in the morning session and went on to add 359 runs, surpassing England's previous record fifth-wicket stand of 254 shared by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India in 1973.

"I wasn't as nervous in the 190s as I was in the 90s," Crawley told Sky Sports at close of play.

"I couldn't have dreamed of a better score than that when the game started. I'm absolutely delighted."

For Buttler the day was the culmination of a much-needed upturn in form yet he chose to speak about Crawley.

"I thoroughly enjoyed that partnership with Zak. It's a pleasure to watch him from the other end," he said.

"He hits the ball incredibly hard, has shots all around the wicket and he's a great kid to bat with. It's the start of a very special career.

"He's going to score a few more hundreds for England, no doubt."

Chris Woakes, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad added another 82 runs to help England post their highest total in four years.

Pakistan lost openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali along with Babar Azam in just under 11 overs.

Anderson claimed all three wickets and is only four short of becoming the first pace bowler to reach the milestone of 600 in tests.

Pakistan need a victory to level the series after England won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

with PA

Latest articles

Sport

Sport on the airwaves

Sink your teeth into another new venture from the McPherson Media Group sports team by listening to its weekly podcast. Sports Bite is being officially launched today alongside a whole catalogue of other podcasts from the wider MMG team. Although...

Shepparton News
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Carlyon Stakes day preview

After a quick freshen up in the paddock Payney’s Punt is back and ready to tackle another day of racing. To all our beloved fans and supporters out there, your wallet might be feeling a bit heavy in our absence, but we cannot wait to see that little...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Outside The Box: Top five not-that-romantic sport stories

The UEFA Champions League final is now upon us, with oil-rich Paris St. Germain somehow a loveable underdog against Bayern Munich in Monday’s final. PSG knocked out another “Cinderella” team to reach the decider — German side RB...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Buttler reaches ton, England 4-373

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has reached his century and Zak Crawley is approaching his maiden Test double ton, with England 4-373 at lunch against Pakistan.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Raina follows Dhoni in India retirement

Ex-India captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket with his former national teammate Suresh Raina following suit.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England-Pakistan Test headed for damp draw

The second Test between England and Pakistan is headed for an inevitable draw after the weather prevented any play during the final day’s morning session.

AAP Newswire