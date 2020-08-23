Crawley, Buttler heap misery on Pakistan

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler have shared a record partnership and James Anderson has grabbed three wickets to put England in total control at stumps on day two of their third and final Test against Pakistan.

Crawley, 22, became the third-youngest England player to make a double century and went on to 267 before the hosts declared their first innings on 583 for eight in Southampton.

Anderson then took three wickets as Pakistan crumbled to 3-24 in reply, leaving England in prime position to win the match and clinch the series 2-0.

Crawley and Buttler (152) negotiated the second new ball in the morning session and went on to add 359 runs, surpassing England's previous record fifth-wicket stand of 254 shared by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India in 1973.

"I wasn't as nervous in the 190s as I was in the 90s," Crawley told Sky Sports at close of play.

"I couldn't have dreamed of a better score than that when the game started. I'm absolutely delighted."

For Buttler the day was the culmination of a much-needed upturn in form yet he chose to speak about Crawley.

"I thoroughly enjoyed that partnership with Zak. It's a pleasure to watch him from the other end," he said.

"He hits the ball incredibly hard, has shots all around the wicket and he's a great kid to bat with. It's the start of a very special career.

"He's going to score a few more hundreds for England, no doubt."

Chris Woakes, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad added another 82 runs to help England post their highest total in four years.

Pakistan lost openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali along with Babar Azam in just under 11 overs.

Anderson claimed all three wickets and is only four short of becoming the first pace bowler to reach the milestone of 600 in tests.

Pakistan need a victory to level the series after England won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

with PA