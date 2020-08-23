AAP Other sport

Anderson closes in on 600th Test wicket

James Anderson has moved to 597 career scalps with a fourth wicket of the innings on a rain-affected third morning of England's Test series decider against Pakistan.

The 38-year-old is on the verge of becoming the first fast bowler in the Test cricket history to join the elite 600 club - spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble are the only others to claim membership.

And Anderson appears in a hurry to get it done in this final match of the English summer.

The England veteran has all four Pakistan wickets to fall with the tourists 4-41 at lunch in their response to the hosts' 8(dec)-583.

Anderson added the wicket of Asad Shafiq (five) with his sixth ball of Sunday's opening session.

Having already seen off Shan Masood, Abid Ali and star man Babar Azam on Saturday evening, Anderson was quick to dial into the same testing line and length, with Shafiq pushing at one in the channel outside off stump to hand Joe Root a regulation slip catch.

That was the last ball before the teams were forced off for 25 minutes by rain, with another mini-session possible prior to a lengthier delay which forced an early lunch at the Rose Bowl.

Stuart Broad did his best to back up Anderson's efforts, rapping touring captain Azhar Ali (10 not out) on the knee roll and persuading Joe Root to call for DRS.

Ball-tracking showed the ball sliding down leg, allowing Azhar to reach the interval alongside new man Fawad Alam (five not out).

Fawad got a duck in the second Test, his first appearance at this level in over a decade, and will have been mightily relieved to get off the mark by tapping Anderson for a single from his seventh delivery.

