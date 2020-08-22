AAP Other sport

Buttler reaches ton, England 4-373

By AAP Newswire

England's Jos Buttler raises his bat and helmet to celebrate a century

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has reached his second Test hundred with the hosts overcoming a rain-hit morning session to reach 4-373 at lunch on the second day of their third and final Test against Pakistan.

Rain interrupted play twice in Southampton before Buttler (113 not out) claimed his first Test hundred in over two years, while Zak Crawley edged towards a maiden double hundred.

Crawley, 22, who had only scored three first class hundreds prior to the Test, remains just 14 runs away from becoming the third-youngest Englishman to score a Test double century.

England were teetering at 4-127 on Friday when Crawley and Buttler came together to launch a counter-attack, helping the hosts reach a commanding 4-332 at the end of day one.

The duo negotiated the second new ball in the morning session to stitch together a unbeaten 246-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Pakistan's seam attack have struggled to control their line in blustery conditions, with captain Azhar Ali losing two reviews in pursuit of Buttler's wicket.

The visitors need to win the Test to level the series after England won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets and the rain-hit second fixture ended in a draw.

