Gillespie takes over as SA cricket coach

Former Test paceman and South Australia great Jason Gillespie has been appointed coach of his home state.

Gillespie, who is in charge of county side Sussex, will remain in England for the duration of the 2020 season before starting his new job in Adelaide.

The South Australian Cricket Association's selection panel, featuring chief executive Keith Bradshaw, Mike Hussey, Rod Marsh, Belinda Clark and Tim Nielsen, opted to recruit Gillespie as they pursue their first Sheffield Shield title since 1995-96.

"I'm deeply honoured," Gillespie said.

"The chance to work with the players, coaches and off-field team at the SACA is very exciting."

The 45-year-old was already head coach of the state's Big Bash League franchise, having helped Adelaide Strikers win their maiden title in 2018.

The fast bowler's 71-Test career ended in record-breaking fashion, when he finished 201 not out as nightwatchman during a match against Bangladesh in 2006.

SA's third-most capped Test player initially struggled to get a coaching opportunity after retiring.

Gillespie was overlooked for assistant roles at SA and Western Australia before a big break came in 2010, when he shifted to Kwekwe, Zimbabwe to mentor the local franchise.

Gillespie has since become one of the most respected coaches on the county circuit, guiding Yorkshire to promotion and consecutive championships in 2014 and 2015.

The South Australian was widely tipped to become England's head coach in 2015, but that job went to compatriot Trevor Bayliss.

Gillespie replaces Jamie Siddons, who was shown the door in March after helping the Redbacks reach Shield finals in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Hussey was brought in to undertake an independent review of the state's struggles.

Dates for the Shield and domestic one-day seasons in 2020-21 are yet to be announced because of uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.