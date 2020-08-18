AAP Other sport

Rain-hit England-Pakistan Test drawn

By AAP Newswire

England's Joe Root and Pakistan's Fawad Alam - AAP



Zak Crawley struck a half-century as England and Pakistan played out a tame draw in their rain-hit second Test at the Rose Bowl.

Only 134.3 overs were possible in the entire match, which included a 38 over spell late on the fifth afternoon as the sun finally came out, with England finishing on 4-110 before the game was called off with no prospect of a result.

Crawley scored 53, his third Test half-century, before he was out leg before wicket to Mohammad Abbas (2-28) having put on 91 with Dom Sibley (32) for the second wicket, both gaining valuable time at the crease ahead of the third and final Test that starts at the same venue on Friday.

Opener Rory Burns (0) and Ollie Pope (9) were the other two batsmen dismissed.

"We were excited about this week, so it's disappointing not to get much cricket in," England captain Joe Root said at the post-match presentation.

"But I thought Zak was excellent today, that partnership (with Sibley) was high class on a very difficult surface."

Root said the selectors will look at the full squad before making a decision on who starts the third test, with fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood waiting in the wings.

Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat, posting 236 in their first innings.

England won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets, with this draw ending their run of three successive test wins after beating the West Indies 2-1 in their series played last month.

