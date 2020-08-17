England-Pakistan Test headed for damp draw

AAP Other sport
England-Pakistan Test headed for damp drawBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second Test between England and Pakistan as the game headed towards an inevitable draw.
Only 96.2 overs have been possible in the test, with Pakistan bowled out for 236 after winning the toss and electing to bat.
The hosts are 1-7 in their reply with Dom Sibley (two not out) and Zak Crawley (five not out) to bat if play is possible, with a wet outfield now the major problem.
A little over an hour's play was possible early on day four before rain forced the players from the field.
England won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets.
The final match of the series is set to start in Southampton on Friday.