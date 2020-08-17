AAP Other sport

England-Pakistan Test headed for damp draw

By AAP Newswire

Rose Bowl - AAP

1 of 1

There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second Test between England and Pakistan as the game headed towards an inevitable draw.

Only 96.2 overs have been possible in the test, with Pakistan bowled out for 236 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

The hosts are 1-7 in their reply with Dom Sibley (two not out) and Zak Crawley (five not out) to bat if play is possible, with a wet outfield now the major problem.

A little over an hour's play was possible early on day four before rain forced the players from the field.

England won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets.

The final match of the series is set to start in Southampton on Friday.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Apple, Google drop Fortnite over payments

Apple and Google have removed popular video game Fortnite from their app stores over its developer’s new direct payment feature.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Singer Trini Lopez dies of virus at 83

Singer Trini Lopez, best remembered for hits such as If I Had A Hammer and I’m Comin’ Home, as well as acting in The Dirty Dozen, has died at 83.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Actor Dan Wyllie facing DV charges

Australian actor Dan Wyllie is facing two domestic violence-related charges over an alleged assault at a home in eastern Sydney.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Pakistan ride luck in second England Test

James Anderson made an early breakthrough for England in the second Test against Pakistan before the tourists knuckled down in the opening session on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Hafeez in breach of bio-security protocol

Pakistan allrounder has been forced to self-isolate after breaching a bio-secure protocol with a member of the public on a golf course next to the team hotel.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Raina follows Dhoni in India retirement

Ex-India captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket with his former national teammate Suresh Raina following suit.

AAP Newswire