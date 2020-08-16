AAP Other sport

Rain washes out England-Pakistan day three

By AAP Newswire

Rain has prevented any ball being bowled on the third day of the second cricket Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

More bad weather is forecast Sunday. With only two days left, the match is heading for a likely draw.

Pakistan had ended day two on 9-223 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah one not out.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out.

England leads the three-match series 1-0.

