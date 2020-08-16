Rain rules in second England-Pakistan Test

Pakistan claimed the wicket of opener Rory Burns for a duck on Sunday to leave England 1-7 in their first innings at lunch on day four of the rain-affected second Test.

The hosts had earlier bowled out the tourists for 236, with top scorer Mohammad Rizwan (72) the last Pakistan batsman to be dismissed on a day when a little more than an hour of play was possible due to the weather.

The Test at the Rose Bowl is seemingly meandering towards a tame draw.

Burns was caught at second slip by Asad Shafiq off the bowling of Shaheen Afridi as the Pakistan produced prodigious movement with the new ball under the heavy skies.

It was another failure for left-hander Burns in the series after he managed scores of four and 10 in the first Test.

Dom Sibley (two not out) and Zak Crawley (five not out) survived to the end of the fifth over before play was halted.

Pakistan had resumed on 9-223, the first play possible since just before 5pm on Friday afternoon, with Rizwan flashing his bat in an attempt to score quick runs.

He added 12 runs to his total before he was caught by Crawley at cover point trying to hit Stuart Broad (4-56) to the boundary.

Broad's figures were the best in the innings with his fellow veteran quick James Anderson chipping in with 3-60 to answer his critics after questions over whether he would retire after a poor performance in Manchester.

England won that game by three wickets and lead the three-match series 1-0.

The final test will start in Southampton on Friday.