Raina follows Dhoni in India retirement

India allrounder Suresh Raina has joined former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in quitting international cricket.

Minutes after Dhoni announced his retirement on Instagram on Saturday, the 33-year-old Raina posted a message on the same platform, saying, "With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey."

The Indian cricket board issued a statement on Saturday confirming Dhoni's retirement but there was no official word on Raina.

Dhoni, who turned 39 in July, quit Test cricket in 2014 and has not played a limited overs match for India since taking a break after the team's semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote with a video montage which had images from his 15-year international career.

As captain, Dhoni led India to the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup title in 2007 and he repeated the feat at the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2011.

Dhoni ends his ODI career having played 350 matches, scoring 10,773 runs and effecting 444 dismissals. He holds the record for most dismissals in T20 internationals with 91 in 98 matches.

He captains the Chennai Super Kings in the franchise-based T20 Indian Premier League but did not specify if he has retired from all cricket.

Raina, who made his India debut in a one-day match in Sri Lanka in 2005, said his career has been an "incredible ride".

"With a lot of mixed feelings, I'm able to make this announcement of my retirement," he wrote.

"I had multiple surgeries, setbacks and moments when I felt that this is it..."

A fluent left-handed batsman and a handy off-spinner, Raina played 18 Rests but it was in the limited-overs format where he most impressed with his agile fielding an asset.

Raina played 226 ODIs for India, his last being in 2018 in England. He scored nearly 8000 international runs, having scored a century in all three formats.

"Congratulations Suresh on a wonderful career..." batting great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"Still remember our partnership & on-field conversations during your debut test! Wish you all the very best for your future endeavours."

Both Dhoni and Raina will play for Chennai at this year's IPL which will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.