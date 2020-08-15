AAP Other sport

Rain thwarts England-Pakistan Test play

By AAP Newswire

Rain has prevented any play before lunch on the third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl.

Pakistan ended day two on 9-223 in their first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah one not out.

Veteran England bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets.

Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out.

England lead the three-match series 1-0.

Bad light and gloomy weather frustrated England on Friday and that theme did not improve pm Saturday.

About 40 overs were possible on day two with England taking four wickets as Pakistan added 97 runs across three broken passages of play.

Just 86 overs of a scheduled 210 have been possible so far and the game will need to accelerate briskly to keep a disappointing draw at bay.

