AAP Other sport

Curran backs Anderson to silence critics

By AAP Newswire

Anderson - AAP

1 of 1

Sam Curran says he was shocked at the criticism levelled at James Anderson after England's three-wicket victory over Pakistan last week, as the veteran seamer rediscovered his form in the second Test.

Anderson looked to be England's most threatening bowler on the first day in Southampton on Thursday as he used the overhead conditions perfectly to return figures of 2-35 and restrict the tourists to 5-126 at the close on a rain-hit day.

After a match aggregate of 1-97 in the first game of the series, Anderson, who now has 592 Test wickets, place in the side was questioned by some sections of the media.

"He (Anderson) went really well today," Curran said.

"I was pretty shocked with all the stuff that was going on about him, he a world-class bowler and anybody who doubts him is not being sensible.

"He has proven how good he is and is now approaching 600 (Test) wickets. I'm sure he will get there."

Curran picked up the key wicket of the set Abid Ali, whose 60 was the only notable score in the Pakistan innings.

The humid conditions made batting more difficult the longer the day went on, according to the left-arm seamer.

"The ball probably did more later in the day," Curran said.

"From them being 2-90 after a couple of drops, we did well to finish where we did. It was good bowling conditions and I thought we bowled really nicely.

"I was just trying to be patient. We spoke about sticking together as a unit and it paid off."

Latest articles

AFL

GWS lose respect after ‘tripe’ AFL display

GWS coach Leon Cameron admits his team’s system broke down in their loss to Sydney, and says the club is in danger of being left behind in the finals race.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Roos call time on Cunnington’s AFL season

North Melbourne star Ben Cunnington’s ongoing back issue has ended his 2020 AFL campaign.

AAP Newswire
AFL

GWS cop AFL derby hiding from Sydney

GWS equalled their lowest AFL score in a 41-point loss to Sydney on a dirty night for the premiership hopefuls.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Steady start for England in Test run chase

England are 1-55 at lunch on day four against Pakistan needing 277 to win the first match of their three-Test series.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Hafeez in breach of bio-security protocol

Pakistan allrounder has been forced to self-isolate after breaching a bio-secure protocol with a member of the public on a golf course next to the team hotel.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Pakistan ride luck in second England Test

James Anderson made an early breakthrough for England in the second Test against Pakistan before the tourists knuckled down in the opening session on Thursday.

AAP Newswire