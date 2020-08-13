AAP Other sport

Root backing Anderson to bounce back

By AAP Newswire

Jimmy - AAP

1 of 1

Skipper Joe Root has given his full backing to James Anderson and backed England's record wicket-taker to recapture peak form in the second Test against Pakistan.

Anderson, who has 590 Test victims to his name, has endured a frustrating summer with just six wickets in his last three matches and had to recently quash speculation his 17-year career was drawing to a close.

Root said the 38-year-old would get an immediate chance to put things right at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, as the hosts look to go 2-0 up in the series on Thursday.

"To question Jimmy's ability, his record... do that at your own peril," Root said.

"There's a reason he's got so many wickets over such a long period - he's a consistent performer. I don't think it'll be long until he's back among the wickets big time.

"It'll be very silly for us to write someone like Jimmy off. He's still as dedicated as ever, working hard at his game and looking good in practice."

Root said Anderson had spoken to him about his form during the first Test.

"We had an honest conversation... to get that off his chest and to talk about it has helped him," Root added.

"It shows even the greats of the game still have those days when it doesn't always come as naturally to you... it can be a real struggle sometimes.

"It's easy to look at the statistics and not have a more broad view on how things are actually going."

England earlier named uncapped seam bowler Ollie Robinson in their 14-man squad to replace all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out of the remaining two games of the three-match series for family reasons.

Latest articles

Rugby

Broken leg rules Bronco out for NRL season

Brisbane prop Matt Lodge is out for the remainder of the 2020 NRL season after scans revealed a fracture in his leg.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gold Coast forward Boyd retires from NRL

Gold Coast have granted front-rower Shannon Boyd an early release from his NRL contract to allow him to retire to his family’s NSW farm.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

England Test quicks peg back Pakistan

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have taken wickets as England’s bowlers restricted Pakistan to 5-187 at lunch on day two of the first Test.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Steady start for England in Test run chase

England are 1-55 at lunch on day four against Pakistan needing 277 to win the first match of their three-Test series.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricket bigwigs meet over muddled schedule

State cricketers are keen to learn what their seasons will look like in 2020-21 as the Australian Cricket Council prepares to meet for the first time in 2020.

AAP Newswire