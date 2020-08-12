AAP Other sport

Stuart Broad fined by dad for bad language

By AAP Newswire

Stuart Broad walks with his father and match referee Chris Broad - AAP

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for using what the ICC describes as "inappropriate language" following the dismissal of Pakistan's Yasir Shah during the first Test.

The man handing down the sanction? Broad's father.

Broad admitted to the offence that occurred on Saturday during Pakistan's second innings in the team's three-wicket loss to England in Manchester.

He accepted the punishment proposed by his father, Chris Broad, who is on the governing body's elite panel of match referees.

It was the younger Broad's third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three.

His previous breaches were in January during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers and in August 2018 in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

