CA want to benefit from rescheduled T20WC

Cricket Australia insist being bumped back behind India in the queue to host a Twenty20 World Cup can work in their favour when they finally get their turn in 2022.

The ICC have confirmed Australia's tournament - originally scheduled for this year - would be pushed back until 2022, with India still to host a tournament in 2021.

The women's 50-over World Cup scheduled for New Zealand at the start of 2021 has also been postponed a year.

The decision to allow India to retain their men's tournament dates has puzzled several fans, particularly given the country's coronavirus case numbers are still growing.

It's believed the powerful BCCI did not wish to host a T20 and ODI World Cup in consecutive years, given the next 50-over World Cup is slated to be played there in 2023.

But regardless, CA's interim boss Nick Hockley said the decision could work in his organisation's favour, given the extra time to allow for international travel to return.

"Postponing it to 2022 in Australia gives us a better chance of putting on the event that we all originally planned for and were hoping for," Hockley said.

"We hope by 2022 that the world is back and we have got some normalcy.

"The women's event was fantastic, and we saw how people turned out and we saw at the 2015 World Cup 145,000 international visitors."

Hockley also denied suggestions the Australian government would not support a tournament next year and said CA were willing to host in either year.

CA in fact could arguably be better off financially as a result of the decision.

Ticket money from ICC events is largely retained by the host country, and while all tickets already sold will be refunded the move does offer more chance of sold-out stadiums.

"The 2022 event, we'll still have 16 teams, we'll still have 45 matches, we'll still play in the biggest and best venues in the world," Hockley said.

"It's not so much there will be a financial impact, it's more it's a timely thing we'll need to move out the cash flows."

Meanwhile Hockley, who oversaw this year's successful women's T20 World Cup, would not weigh into debate around why the women's 50-over tournament was postponed.

New Zealand has just 23 active cases compared to India's 616,000, and claimed on Saturday they believed they could still host the tournament.

However the ICC were insistent the decision was based around the qualification process.

"The ICC again will be making that decision in what they believe to be the best interests of the game," Hockley said.

"My understanding is a decision balancing out the current challenges around travel with the pandemic.

"But also volume of cricket that needs to be played beforehand to make sure it is a fantastic 50-over World Cup."