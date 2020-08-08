AAP Other sport

Steady start for England in Test run chase

England, chasing a target of 277 to win the first Test against Pakistan on day four at Old Trafford, made a good start to their run chase by reaching 1-55 at lunch on Saturday.

Captain Joe Root is unbeaten on 18 with opener Dom Sibley 26 not out.

Rory Burns was the man out, having fallen lbw to Mohammad Abbas for 10.

The England opener was given out by the on-field umpire and his decision to review the call proved in vain, with video replays showing the ball would have gone on to clip the top of the bails.

There appeared to be some friction between the two teams as Burns exchanged a few words with the Pakistani fielders on his way back to the pavilion, while putting his finger to his mouth as if to silence the opposition.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed on 8137 and added a quickfire 32 runs before being bowled out for 169.

Yasir Shah led the way with 33 before he was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Stuart Broad. Last-man Naseem Shah was then bowled for four by Jofra Archer.

Broad finished with figures of 3-37, taking his tally of victims to six in the match, and there were also two wickets apiece for Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes.

