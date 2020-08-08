England bowlers hit back against Pakistan

England's bowlers have set up an thrilling finish to the first Test against Pakistan on an absorbing third day at Old Trafford on Friday.

Reeling after being bowled out for 219 in their first innings - a deficit of 107 - the home side's bowlers hit back to reduce Pakistan to 8-137 - but still trail by 244.

The tourists had leveraged themselves into a strong position after bowling the hosts out before tea - but lost regular wickets of their own as they failed to bat their opponents out of the game.

That was largely down to in-form seamers Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad, who shared four cheap wickets, but there was also a vital double strike from Ben Stokes.

Not deemed fit enough to play a full role with the ball due to a nagging quad injury, the all-rounder stepped up late in the day to add the sheen to a strong fightback.

England began the day on 4-92, with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler looking to reprise the rescue job they had started the previous evening.

Pope quickly turned his 46 not out into a half-century but the first hour was little more than a trial for the batsmen.

A paltry nine runs came off the bat in that time - outscored by 10 extras in the same period - as the three-pronged pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah worked up a head of steam.

Buttler edged the third ball of Naseem's spell just short of second slip but after that it was a litany of plays and misses as the bowlers weaved away tirelessly.

Somehow the duo reached drinks intact and, when both hit the cover boundary after the break, there was a suggestion of better things to come.

Instead, Naseem simply upped his game again to see off Pope for 62, with a length ball which kicked and flew to gully.

Remarkably that was the solitary success of the morning, Buttler and Woakes steering the score to 5-159 at lunch.

Buttler, still burdened by three missed chances behind the stumps, had scrapped hard for his 38 but fell to his second ball after the restart.

Yasir Shah was his downfall, sneaking one between bat and pad to clip the top of off-stump.

Yasir made short work of Dom Bess, ousting him with turn and bounce before taking his fourth of the innings when Woakes heaved towards leg and hit fresh air.

England were in trouble at 8-170 but had Broad to thank for two tail-end stands which added 49 to the total before Shadab Khan intervened on both.

There were nine overs before tea for England to strike back and Broad did so almost instantly with Shan Masood strangled down the leg-side for a duck in a deflating follow-up to his epic 156.

Abid Ali reaching 20 before hacking Bess into the hands of Woakes at deep mid-wicket.

Woakes then roused England with the two big middle-order wickets of Babar Azam (5) and skipper Azhar Ali (18).

Dom Sibley then run out Asar Shafiq for 29 and Stokes dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (27) and Afridi (2) either side of Broad trapping Shadab Khan (15).