England labour in Test against Pakistan

Ollie Pope scored a second successive half-century but could not push on as England moved to 5-159 at lunch on day three of the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Friday.

The home side still trail Pakistan's first innings total by 167 runs with the visitors into the bowlers as Chris Woakes (15 not out) looks to stabilise the innings with a battling Jos Buttler (38 not out from 106 balls).