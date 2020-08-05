AAP Other sport

England claim early Pakistan Test scalps

By AAP Newswire

Pakistan's Abid Ali

Captain Azhar Ali was out for a duck as Pakistan limped to 2-53 under floodlights and heavy skies at lunch on day one of the first Test against England.

Ali was trapped leg before wicket by seamer Chris Woakes, a poor start to the series for one of Pakistan's key batsman, as the hosts kept a disciplined line and length after being asked to bowl first at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Opener Shan Masood (27 not out) and Babar Azam (4 not out) will resume in the second session, seeking to put some pressure back on the England bowlers, who beat the bat with regularity.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer claimed the first scalp, bowling Abid Ali (16) with a superb delivery that nipped back at the opener, who pushed halfway forward.

Archer had pegged Ali back in his previous over with some short balls that left the batsman tentative to get onto the front foot, which proved his undoing.

England have named an unchanged side from the one that defeated West Indies by 269 runs last week, though key allrounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to be used much with the ball due to a quad injury.

Pakistan have gone with three seam bowlers, including young firebrands Shaheen Afridi, 20, and 17-year-old Naseem Shah, who are likely to play a key role in the series with their pace and movement.

They have also selected the leg-spin duo of Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah, and with the wicket already showing some sign of wear, they could be crucial in the fourth innings if Pakistan can get enough runs.

The tourists last won a test series in England in 1996, though three of the five since have been drawn, including their past two visits in 2016 and 2018.

The International Cricket Council announced before the day's play that front foot no-ball technology will be trialled for the first time in Test cricket during this series.

