IPL set for a return subject to clearance

This year's IPL will take place between September 19 to November 10 in three bio-secure venues in the UAE, subject to Indian government clearances.

The Twenty20 league was originally scheduled to begin in late March but had to be put off because of the COVID-19 crisis, leaving the BCCI staring at a potential $US540 million ($A750 million) loss in revenue.

However, the postponement of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia because of the pandemic, however, threw a lifeline to the league boasting most of the big names in world cricket.

There, however, were no realistic chances of hosting it this year in India, currently the third worst affected country in the world with nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases and 36,500 deaths.

"The IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

The board also discussed standard operating procedures, he said, "including the agencies to execute and deliver a bio-secure environment for safe and successful conduct of IPL 2020 season."

Cricket boards in the UAE and Sri Lanka had offered to host the competition.

The 2009 edition of the franchise-based competition coincided with India's elections and was held in South Africa.

The UAE hosted the early matches of the tournament five years later for the same reason.

