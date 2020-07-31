AAP Other sport

Billings steers England to Ireland victory

By AAP Newswire

Sam Billings has helped England to a nervy four-wicket win over Ireland in Thursday's one-day international at Southampton.

Billings struck a career-best unbeaten 67 as the world champions overcame a mini-wobble where they were reduced to 4-74 to chase down 172 for victory.

After being sent into bat, Ireland slipped to 5-28 in a horror start, but recovered to post 172 all out in a first competitive game for four months for many players in their side.

England scored at a good rate in reply but lost four wickets inside the opening 14 overs to give the visitors a sniff of victory.

But Billings and captain Eoin Morgan (36 not out), put on 96 for the fifth wicket to secure victory with 22.1 overs to spare.

England were without a number of regulars who are preparing for the Test series against Pakistan next week, but returning seamer David Willey had Ireland in early trouble as he picked up career-best figures of 5-30 in a fine display of swing bowling.

The visitors' innings was rescued by South African-born all-rounder Curtis Campher, 21, who was unbeaten on 59 on debut to go with 1-26 with the ball.

He put on 66 for the eighth wicket with Andy McBrine (40) to give Ireland something to defend.

Jason Roy (24) and James Vince (25) both got starts for England in their reply and there was a murmur of excitement in the visiting camp when they grabbed four quick wickets.

But the experience of Morgan and clean-hitting of Billings, who struck 11 fours, took the game away from the Irish, who will look for improvement in the second match of three at the same venue on Saturday.

