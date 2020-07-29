World’s best T20 batter Mooney joins Perth

Perth Scorchers have recruited the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batter Beth Mooney on a two-year WBBL deal as they seek to fill the void left by departing skipper Meg Lanning.

Mooney starred throughout Australia's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, scoring a record-breaking 259 runs at 64.75 to be named player of the tournament.

The opener has also driven Brisbane Heat's recent dominance of the WBBL, earning player-of-the-final awards while helping her side win both the 2018 and 2019 deciders.

"I'm really happy with my decision," Mooney said.

"I have heard great things about the people and culture at the WACA and I love the way Perth has gone about their cricket over the years.

"I know that they are building for success and I'm looking forward to being part of that and bringing my knowledge and experience to the side."

Mooney's mountain of 2,576 WBBL runs is only bettered by New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who is also reportedly weighing up a move to Perth for the coming T20 season

"Beth is one of the best T20 batters in the world at the moment and has experienced great success at both the domestic and international levels," Scorchers coach Shelley Nitschke said.

"Her T20 statistics over the past 12 months are phenomenal, but what is really impressive is her ability to deliver on the big stage and under pressure."

The WBBL is due to start on October 17, although Cricket Australia made it clear upon announcing the schedule that it could be changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CA opened its WBBL contracting window earlier this month, prompting a flurry of movement that included national captain Lanning's shift from the Scorchers to Melbourne Stars.