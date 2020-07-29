AAP Other sport

World’s best T20 batter Mooney joins Perth

By AAP Newswire

Beth Mooney - AAP

1 of 1

Perth Scorchers have recruited the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batter Beth Mooney on a two-year WBBL deal as they seek to fill the void left by departing skipper Meg Lanning.

Mooney starred throughout Australia's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, scoring a record-breaking 259 runs at 64.75 to be named player of the tournament.

The opener has also driven Brisbane Heat's recent dominance of the WBBL, earning player-of-the-final awards while helping her side win both the 2018 and 2019 deciders.

"I'm really happy with my decision," Mooney said.

"I have heard great things about the people and culture at the WACA and I love the way Perth has gone about their cricket over the years.

"I know that they are building for success and I'm looking forward to being part of that and bringing my knowledge and experience to the side."

Mooney's mountain of 2,576 WBBL runs is only bettered by New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who is also reportedly weighing up a move to Perth for the coming T20 season

"Beth is one of the best T20 batters in the world at the moment and has experienced great success at both the domestic and international levels," Scorchers coach Shelley Nitschke said.

"Her T20 statistics over the past 12 months are phenomenal, but what is really impressive is her ability to deliver on the big stage and under pressure."

The WBBL is due to start on October 17, although Cricket Australia made it clear upon announcing the schedule that it could be changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CA opened its WBBL contracting window earlier this month, prompting a flurry of movement that included national captain Lanning's shift from the Scorchers to Melbourne Stars.

Latest articles

News

Elly’s huge drama on a human scale

A trip to an exhibition on the sinking of the Titanic was enough to spark Elly Miechel’s fertile imagination and produce a prize-winning story on the famous 108-year-old sea tragedy. The 18-year-old Goulburn Valley Grammar School student from...

John Lewis
News

Quilty calls for separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca the capital

State Member for Northern Victoria Tim Quilty has continued his push for northern Victoria and southern NSW to become a separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca as the capital. Speaking on ABC Goulburn Murray’s Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s elderly play ukuleles to fight COVID-19 blues

Shepparton’s older folk have been taking up the ukulele during the coronavirus pandemic, learning through weekly Zoom meetings run by Goulburn Valley U3A. Every week since April, a small but dedicated group of 60 to 80-year-olds — many of whom...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Broad bowls England toward Test series win

England have the West Indies reeling at 2-10 after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and deciding Test of their three-match series.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Pope, Buttler turn tide against Windies

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler put on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to put England on top on day one of the deciding Test at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

West Indies out for 197, Broad claims 6-31

Stuart Broad has ended with six wickets as England dismissed the West Indies for 197 in reply to England’s first-innings 369 in the third and final Test.

AAP Newswire