AAP Other sport

Holder eager for England to tour Windies

By AAP Newswire

West Indies' captain Jason Holder - AAP

1 of 1

The West Indies have received plenty of praise for their willingness to tour England in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic but captain Jason Holder would love to see a reciprocal visit to the Caribbean later this year.

By visiting and agreeing to some prohibitive 'bio-secure' protocols that have kept them locked down at the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford for two months, Holder's men facilitated the return of international and saved England a fortune in lost broadcast revenue.

There has been no end of gratitude, from players, administrators and fans, but the West Indies are staring at a deeply concerning financial position of their own exacerbated by Covid-19.

One solution would be to agree a more even distribution scheme at a global level but in the short term, Holder has another idea.

"We only really make money from playing England and India.

"All the other series we host are either breaking even or, more often than not, making a massive loss for the organisation," he said after a 269-run defeat confirmed his side's 2-1 loss in the Wisden Trophy series.

"I don't know what is going to happen to the international schedule after this, but if there is an opportunity for England to come over to the Caribbean before the end of the year I'm sure that would help us significantly with our financial records.

"It's been a tough couple of years for West Indies cricket financially and, more or less, we have had to take a pay cut as well due to the difficult circumstances. So a tour, hopefully before the end of 2020 if it is possible, would put us is good stead and maybe keep us afloat."

There is no tour of the West Indies currently on the books, and the teams have now met home and away in the past 18 months, but there is no shortage of goodwill.

Latest articles

World

WHO says coronavirus ‘likes all weather’

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.

AAP Newswire
World

US hails Aussies for not ‘bowing’ to China

Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper, Marise Payne and Linda Reynolds have met in Washington DC for the annual AUSMIN talks.

AAP Newswire
World

Ex-Malaysian PM to appeal guilty verdict

A Malaysian court has sentenced ex-prime minister Najib Razak to serve 12 years in prison after finding him guilty in the first of several corruption trials.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Broad bowls England toward Test series win

England have the West Indies reeling at 2-10 after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and deciding Test of their three-match series.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Pope, Buttler turn tide against Windies

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler put on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to put England on top on day one of the deciding Test at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

West Indies out for 197, Broad claims 6-31

Stuart Broad has ended with six wickets as England dismissed the West Indies for 197 in reply to England’s first-innings 369 in the third and final Test.

AAP Newswire