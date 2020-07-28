AAP Other sport

Broad takes 500th Test wicket for England

By AAP Newswire

Stuart Broad - AAP

1 of 1

England fast bowler Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday when he trapped West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite leg before wicket on the last day of the third and final Test at Old Trafford.

Broad become the seventh bowler -- and second Englishman after teammate James Anderson -- to attain the milestone, reaching it in his 140th Test.

It was his seventh wicket in the last of the three-match series against West Indies and has put England in a strong position to win with the tourists struggling at 3-45 as they chase an improbable 399 to win.

He has now taken 15 wickets in the series, even after being left out of the team for the first Test at Southampton earlier this month, which ended a run of 51 successive Test appearances at home for England.

The 34-year-old debuted for England in 2007 at Colombo with Chaminda Vaas his first, and only, wicket in that Test at a cost of 95 runs. His Test average has improved since to 28.38 with a best of 8-15 when he rampaged through the Australians at Trent Bridge in the Ashes five years ago.

The list of top Test wicket-takers is headed by Muttiah Muralitharan with 800, followed by fellow spinners Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson, bowling alongside Broad in the third Test at Old Trafford, is 11 away from 600, followed by Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519).

"He's been a real inspiration with the way he was worked over the last years," Anderson told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

"I'm always amazed how he gets going in a spell and just blows teams away. He's in great shape and he can go on and get as many wickets as he wants."

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Broad bowls England toward Test series win

England have the West Indies reeling at 2-10 after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and deciding Test of their three-match series.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Pope, Buttler turn tide against Windies

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler put on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to put England on top on day one of the deciding Test at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

West Indies out for 197, Broad claims 6-31

Stuart Broad has ended with six wickets as England dismissed the West Indies for 197 in reply to England’s first-innings 369 in the third and final Test.

AAP Newswire