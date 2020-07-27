AAP Other sport

Broad bowls England toward Test series win

By AAP Newswire

Stuart Broad (c) - AAP

1 of 1

Stuart Broad is just one scalp shy of joining the 500 Test wickets club after two blistering bowling spells put England in a commanding position to seal a series-clinching victory over the West Indies.

The Windies closed day three on 2-10 - still 389 runs from an unlikely victory target - after wickets in successive overs by a rampant Broad in the final half hour at Old Trafford.

Rewind to before lunch on Sunday and it was the veteran paceman who took all four remaining wickets of West Indies' first innings in 22 balls to skittle the tourists for 197.

A combined 6-22 for the day moved Broad to 499 wickets in his enduring Test career.

He may have to wait some time to reach 500, though, with rain forecast in Manchester for most of Monday.

Broad would become just the seventh bowler in history to reach that magnificent milestone and the fourth seamer after teammate James Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh.

Indeed, the weather might be the only thing that can save the West Indies, who are starting to look tired after three Tests in three weeks.

"The wicket still looks good, there are two days left to bat and someone needs to get themselves a big hundred," West Indies coach Phil Simmons said.

In between the West Indies' innings, England piled on 2-226 in 58 overs before declaring after the departure of opener Rory Burns for 90.

Joe Root was 68 not out off 56 balls.

"The weather is definitely the big factor behind the declaration," Burns said.

Broad - England's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests - was dropped for the first match of the series that was won by the tourists in Southampton.

He didn't take it well, expressing his disappointment in a TV interview during the match.

Restored for the second Test in Manchester, Broad took three wickets in each innings in a win for England.

In the third Test, he has made his best score with the bat since 2013 - a 45-ball 62 - and took his 18th five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Simmons admitted the challenge of facing Broad and Anderson in English conditions was a formidable prospect for his batsmen.

"Those bowlers - one nearing 600 and the other 500 Test wickets - make things hard," he said.

"Those guys keep coming at you, it's relentless."

Latest articles

News

Cash balance restored

Federation Council’s indication back in April of an improved council cash balance has been realized. In her report for council’s latest monthly meeting, on June 23, director corporate and community services Jo Shannon advised that council’s...

Robert Muir
News

Wahgunyah residents get reprieve

Local residents living in Wahgunyah have been granted an exemption to travel into Corowa for essential goods and services under the new cross border-permit zone which takes effect today. The new exemption will allow those living in certain remote...

Corowa Free Press
News

Scholarship recipient thanks Rotary

Last week the recipient of the Fred Taylor Memorial Scholarship, Sarah Hughes, talked to the Rotary Club of Corowa about how this scholarship would help her in obtaining her degree. The Fred Taylor Memorial Scholarship is in remembrance of long time...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

England eye win over Windies, second Test

England have put a dent in the West Indies’ top order as they eye a second Test win at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Pope, Buttler turn tide against Windies

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler put on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to put England on top on day one of the deciding Test at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Stokes leads England to Windies Test win

Ben Stokes’ masterclass in the second Test victory over the West Indies has convinced England captain Joe Root that sky was the limit for “Mr Incredible”.

AAP Newswire