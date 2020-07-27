Broad bowls England toward Test series win

Stuart Broad is just one scalp shy of joining the 500 Test wickets club after two blistering bowling spells put England in a commanding position to seal a series-clinching victory over the West Indies.

The Windies closed day three on 2-10 - still 389 runs from an unlikely victory target - after wickets in successive overs by a rampant Broad in the final half hour at Old Trafford.

Rewind to before lunch on Sunday and it was the veteran paceman who took all four remaining wickets of West Indies' first innings in 22 balls to skittle the tourists for 197.

A combined 6-22 for the day moved Broad to 499 wickets in his enduring Test career.

He may have to wait some time to reach 500, though, with rain forecast in Manchester for most of Monday.

Broad would become just the seventh bowler in history to reach that magnificent milestone and the fourth seamer after teammate James Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh.

Indeed, the weather might be the only thing that can save the West Indies, who are starting to look tired after three Tests in three weeks.

"The wicket still looks good, there are two days left to bat and someone needs to get themselves a big hundred," West Indies coach Phil Simmons said.

In between the West Indies' innings, England piled on 2-226 in 58 overs before declaring after the departure of opener Rory Burns for 90.

Joe Root was 68 not out off 56 balls.

"The weather is definitely the big factor behind the declaration," Burns said.

Broad - England's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests - was dropped for the first match of the series that was won by the tourists in Southampton.

He didn't take it well, expressing his disappointment in a TV interview during the match.

Restored for the second Test in Manchester, Broad took three wickets in each innings in a win for England.

In the third Test, he has made his best score with the bat since 2013 - a 45-ball 62 - and took his 18th five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Simmons admitted the challenge of facing Broad and Anderson in English conditions was a formidable prospect for his batsmen.

"Those bowlers - one nearing 600 and the other 500 Test wickets - make things hard," he said.

"Those guys keep coming at you, it's relentless."