Broad-inspired England dominate Windies

By AAP Newswire

An inspired Stuart Broad has led England's charge with bat and ball on day two of the must-win third Test against the West Indies.

After being bowled out for 369, the tourists slumped to 6-136 - a lead of 232 - with veteran paceman Broad front and centre of the action at Old Trafford.

Broad began his memorable outing with a devil-may-care knock of 62, rolling back the years for his highest score since 2013, before returning to his day job and dismissing two of the tourists' top five.

His dual efforts helped steer England into a position of strength, after the Windies dominated the opening hour of the day when they reduced Joe Root's side from 4-258 to 8-280.

With a concerning weather forecast England may yet need the follow-on to push for the victory they need to reclaim the Wisden Trophy 2-1, but with a lead of 232 that option remains in play.

Broad was reunited with long-time partner James Anderson for the first time in over six months, the veteran duo having been kept apart for the first two matches of the series, and they wasted no time finding a familiar groove.

Anderson was typically classy and controlled, matching Broad's figures of 2-17 while Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes chipping in with a wicket apiece.

While that hardly qualifies as a surprising return given their peerless combined record, nobody expected Broad to register England's third fastest half-century in Tests.

Once a player with genuine all-round prospects, he has drifted towards genuine tailender status and frequently come in last at number 11 in the past year.

Yet England needed him to deliver here and he did so in joyous fashion.

The first hour was claimed emphatically by the bowling side, with Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach serving up a storm with the second new ball.

The first victims were Ollie Pope, failing to add to his 91 when he lost his stumps to the charging Gabriel.

Woakes came and went quickly, dragging down his stumps to make the Roach the ninth West Indian to 200 wickets and the first since Curtly Ambrose in 1994.

Both pacemen struck again with low catches from Jason Holder at slip, Buttler (67) nicking Gabriel and Archer beaten by Roach.

The West Indies began their response immediately after lunch and never really managed to get on top in the face of some high-class bowling.

England left their opponents 3-59 in the middle session, then took another two in the evening before bad light denied them another 30 minutes.

