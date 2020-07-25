Pope, Buttler turn tide against Windies

England's Ollie Pope is approaching his first century on home soil as his partnership with Jos Buttler has helped turn the tide on day one of the decisive third Test against the West Indies.

With star all-rounder Ben Stokes not fit enough to play a full part with the ball at Old Trafford on Friday, England gambled on the balance of their team - dropping batsman Zak Crawley to make room of an extra bowler.

At 3-92 it looked as though their boldness could backfire, with man-of-the-moment Stokes, his fellow second Test centurion Dom Sibley and captain Joe Root all back in the pavilion.

But Rory Burns steadied the ship with 57 before the evening session saw Pope reel off a wonderful 91 not out to lead England to 4-258.

"It does feel like a little bit of weight off my shoulders," Pope said.

"Obviously with the pandemic, we haven't played cricket in a long time and to miss out in the first three innings and be in such an intense environment, you're not able to get out and see our families. You just go back to your room.

"I have found that a little bit challenging."

He arrived with a top score of 28 from his previous seven knocks in English conditions but showed his quality, hitting 11 boundaries before bad light ended his hopes of converting before the close.

He found an ideal partner in Buttler, who made 56 not out - his first half-century since last September and part of a 136-run stand.

Before the end of the first over, the West Indies were celebrating wildly as Kemar Roach trapped Sibley lbw for five-ball duck. That brought Root in to face the new ball.

He added 46 alongside Burns, but their attempt at a single cost the skipper his wicket. Roston Chase's pick-up and throw from short third man was exemplary as Root came up short for 17.

At lunch England were going nowhere fast on 2-66.

Burns and Stokes began to lift in the afternoon, looking settled until Roach intervened. He unleashed three short balls at Stokes, hitting him on the helmet with the second, before nipping one in off the pitch and flattening the stumps.

Stokes' departure for 20 was a crucial breakthrough. Pope was also hit on the helmet by Roach but made it to tea despite losing Burns. Chase bowled and Rahkeem Cornwall's plucked out a sensational one-handed catch.

At 4-131 it was in the balance and England might succumbed had Pope been caught for 30, top-edging Gabriel for Chase to miss the catch.

Pope then took control, moving to his half-century in a flurry of boundaries. Buttler, having ground to 18, proceeded to go hard at Cornwall, heaving two sixes over wide long-on in the space of four deliveries.

That took England past 200 with Pope brusheding off another lbw referral on 70, while Buttler brought up his own half-century in 104 balls before gloomy conditions brought an early end.