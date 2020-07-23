AAP Other sport

England’s Archer returns for third Test

By AAP Newswire

England cricketer Jofra Archer. - AAP

1 of 1

Jofra Archer has returned to England's squad for Thursday's crucial third Test against the West Indies, with all six frontline seamers included.

Archer has had a turbulent week, axed from the second Test and sent into isolation after breaching bio-security rules and then revealing in a newspaper column the extent of the criticism he has since received, including racial abuse.

He also suggested he had struggled for motivation when he returned to training but that has not stopped the selectors including him in a 14-man squad.

Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran - who helped bowl England to a series-levelling victory in the three Test series last time out - are retained, with Archer back alongside James Anderson and Mark Wood who were rested after the first Test.

National selector Ed Smith said there was no question over Archer's immediate return to the group once it became clear he was ready to play.

"The overwhelming feeling with Jofra is that he's available for selection, he's a spectacular talent and a brilliant cricketer with an exceptional record in England," said Smith.

"It's good news for England cricket that he's back in the squad again. The England management has been closely in touch with Jofra all the way through.

"We care deeply about every player in the England set-up. That connection and communication has been present all the way through with Jofra."

England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

TB

