CA not fussed on when T20 WC takes place

By AAP Newswire

The inevitable postponement of the Twenty20 World Cup has done nothing to shake Cricket Australia's confidence of eventually hosting a successful event.

The International Cricket Council has confirmed the 16-team men's tournament, which was due to start in Australia in October, won't be played this year because of the coronavirus.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley knew this day was coming and says Australia looks forward to staging the tournament next year or in 2022.

There will be back-to-back men's T20 World Cups, but the ICC won't confirm until next year whether Australia or India host the 2021 edition.

A decision on what order the tournaments are scheduled will be based on the "latest and best available" health advice.

"I think if it's '21, then we've got the plans really well progressed. We're really well placed to deliver that event," Hockley told reporters on Tuesday.

"If it's 2022 then equally it will be a fantastic event. In many ways it gives us a bit more time to create even more additional certainty around the health situation.

"It's in everyone's shared interest to deliver two successful events.

"The intention whether it's 2021 or 2022 is to replicate the footprint of the tournament as fully as possible."

There have been doubts about the men's T20 World Cup going ahead since only days after a record crowd of 86,174 watched Australia defeat India at the MCG in the final of the women's edition in March.

The ICC took its time to deliver a verdict, but Monday's decision came as no surprise to anyone.

Hockley says a postponement rather than a cancellation is only a positive for CA as the shadow of a controversial cash-crisis continues to linger over Australian cricket.

"With international borders currently closed and requiring exemptions, the prospect of bringing 15 teams in and moving them around the country, the decision to postpone the event was absolutely inevitable," he said.

The powerful Indian cricket board has resented a late call on the fate of the tournament, saying the uncertainty created a scheduling headache.

The BCCI has been open about plans to stage its delayed Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition in the now-vacant October-November slot.

"Our members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said.

Hockley said it was "premature to speculate" on the involvement of Australian players if the IPL does go ahead.

The ICC also moved the 2023 ODI World Cup in India to an October-November window from its original February-March slot.

