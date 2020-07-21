AAP Other sport

Archer given all-clear for Test return

By AAP Newswire

Jofra Archer. - AAP

Jofra Archer has rejoined his England teammates ahead of the deciding Test against the West Indies after a second negative test for COVID-19.

Archer was removed from the squad on the eve of the second Test after it emerged he had breached the bio-secure bubble with an unauthorised trip to his flat in Hove.

He was placed in five days of isolation at Old Trafford's on-site hotel, allowed out only for carefully controlled solitary fitness work, and later fined around $A27,000 at a disciplinary hearing for his transgression.

Having come into contact with an unnamed individual during his detour, Archer needed to get two all-clears before being allowed to take return to the playing group and got the green light on Tuesday morning.

England now have a decision to make over his selection for the series decider, which starts on Friday in Manchester. Once again England have a strong set of six seamers to choose from, with Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran all contributing to a 113-run win while James Anderson, Mark Wood and Archer stand by fully rested.

Joe Root insisted Archer's lapse in judgement would not be held against him when the decision is made.

"It was disappointing from our side of things but as far as I'm concerned he's been through a disciplinary meeting, he's very aware of the consequences of his actions and very remorseful," English skipper Root said.

"As a side and mates we've been there for him. He's aware he made a massive error but once the disciplinary has gone through it's time for us to look at him being available."

