Stokes strikes before tea to lift England

By AAP Newswire

Stokes - AAP

Ben Stokes struck in the final over before tea to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood and leave England requiring five wickets in the final session to beat the West Indies in the second Test at Old Trafford.

Blackwood departed for 55 to reduce the tourists to 5-137 and needing 175 from 42 overs to win the match and the series.

The West Indies, who were set a stiff target of 312 for victory with 85 overs remaining, lost both their opening batsmen early and fell to 3-25 at lunch as Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes ripped through the top-order.

But Shamarh Brooks (52 not out) and Blackwood both hit half centuries to build a 100-run partnership before Stokes struck.

Broad picked up three wickets, removing opener John Campbell who was caught behind in the first over while Shai Hope walked back to the pavilion after seeing a delivery seam off the pitch and strike the top of his off stump.

Chris Woakes picked up the key wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite who had scored 75 in the first innings, with the opener dismissed for 12 when the ball sneaked past his defence and rapped him on the pads for a simple leg before wicket decision.

Roston Chase, who also scored a half century in the first innings, was dismissed by Broad for six before Brooks and Blackwood steadied the innings.

Earlier, England resumed on their overnight score of 2-37 and Stokes got straight into the action, looking to cart the West Indies bowlers all around the empty stadium to bring up his half century in only 36 balls.

Skipper Joe Root also scored a quick-fire 22 and was run out as he sacrificed himself to get Stokes back on strike.

First innings centurion Stokes was unbeaten on 78 off 57 deliveries, which included three sixes, when England declared at 3-129.

West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, which is being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning the first Test in Southampton.

