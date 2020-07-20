Archer lapse a reminder to all cricketers

Jofra Archer's biosecurity breach, coupled with some slip-ups in the AFL and NRL, have given Australia's cricketers a timely reminder of how easily their tour of England could unravel.

Cricket Australia recently named a 26-man preliminary squad for a limited-overs series in England, which is yet to be rubber stumped but expected to be held in early September.

There are still some COVID-19 challenges for CA, especially regarding whether players will be able to train during their two-week quarantine period upon returning home.

Josh Hazlewood and teammates are also acutely aware of how a single misstep could scupper months of hard work - and ensure millions in broadcast revenue goes begging.

That point was hammered home when England's director of cricket Ashley Giles suggested Archer, who visited his home while driving between biosecurity bubbles at Test venues, "could have cost us tens of millions of pounds".

"Jofra is one example and there's been examples in the NRL and AFL as well. Just by hugging a mate in the crowd you miss a week," Hazlewood told reporters.

"We've got to keep those strict guidelines in place to get the sport to go ahead., so we'll obviously learn from that mistake.

"We're having fortnightly updates (about the tour of England) ... we'll probably have another chat this week."

The International Cricket Council is yet to officially make a call on this year's Twenty20 World Cup, but it is imminent and the Indian Premier League is fully expected to be cleared to start in the UAE in late September.

That would mean the T20 bonanza clashes with the start of Australia's domestic season.

"If that takes a few games off us playing for NSW in the build up to the international summer - that's a tough call," Hazlewood said, having been bought by Chennai Super Kings in last year's IPL auction.

"It'll probably come back to the individual maybe, I don't know yet.

"A few things still to fall into place yet.

"But IPL is such a huge part of the year for a lot of players ... you learn a lot about how to play T20 cricket and how to play in those conditions as well. You've seen guys come out of it such better players."

Hazlewood is upbeat that CA will get government approval to allow quarantining players to hit the nets upon returning to Australia.

"As fast bowlers, we'll have built up loads and two weeks on the sidelines really hurts us heading into a summer of Test cricket," he said.