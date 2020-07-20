England in dominant second Test position

England face a race against time if they are to win the second Test against the West Indies and secure a series-levelling win.

The hosts were playing catch-up on day four after the entirety of Saturday's play at Old Trafford was lost to rain.

England needed to dismiss the tourists for less than 270 in order to enforce the follow-on.

For large stretches that appeared unfathomable with Kraigg Brathwaite's 75 and a methodical 68 from Shamarh Brooks making major inroads as the West Indies reached 4-242.

That is when Broad (3-66) claimed centre stage with a lively new-ball spell, taking three wickets for one run in 14 deliveries that threatened to change the course of the contest.

Chris Woakes (3-42) chimed in with wickets to leave the Windies eight down with 10 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on target but the hosts were unable to finish the job quickly enough.

West Indies made 287 to leave England with a first-innings lead of 182.

They showed their intent with the bat on Sunday with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler emerging to open the batting.

Buttler failed to score with Stokes (16 not out) and Joe Root (eight not out) to pick up on day five at 2-37 with the hosts 219 runs ahead.

Broad, who was left out of the first Test, said he did not feel like he had anything to prove to anyone.

"I've done all that talking on the field, but I felt quietly - or maybe not that quietly - that when I got the chance again I needed to be in the best place to perform," Broad said.

Broad said England needed a lead of least 270 to avoid defeat.

"We should be able to defend 270 on this pitch but they are dangerous players," he said.

"We want to make this series 1-1 as quick as we can and with the time that has gone out of the game because of weather, we might have to take a risk."

The teams will remain at Old Trafford for the third Test, starting on Friday.