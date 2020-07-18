England in charge against Windies in Test

A grafting century from Dom Sibley and an increasingly belligerent one by Ben Stokes put England in control on day two of the second Test against West Indies.

Opener Sibley completed his second Test century shortly before lunchon Friday, eventually falling for 120, while Stokes cut loose after it before going for 176 as England declared on 9-469.

Sam Curran trapped West Indies opener John Campbell lbw for 12 in a tricky session before stumps to leave the visitors on 1-32 -- 437 runs in arrears.

England begun the day on 3-207 with Sibley and Stokes well set after coming together on Thursday with the hosts on 3-80.

They had to dig in before lunch with the ball swinging and added only 57 to their overnight score before the interval.

Sibley, who began the day on 86, reached his century when he hit fast bowler Alzarri Joseph back down the ground for three.

His marathon innings came to an end when he was caught by Kemar Roach at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of spinner Roston Chase, who ended up with five wickets.

Sibley faced 372 balls and struck only five boundaries.

Stokes, who had been restrained during his 260-run stand with Sibley, reached his 10th Test century shortly after lunch and immediately went on the attack with some majestic hitting.

The all rounder struck 17 fours and two sixes, one of them a magnificent shot over the long-on rope off Joseph.

Stokes was dismissed by Roach, getting a nick behind to Shane Dowrich when attempting a reverse slap.

Ollie Pope missed out, scoring only seven before going lbw to Chase, but Jos Buttler made a useful 40 against a tiring West Indies attack who became a little ragged towards the end.

Chase, who bowled an unbroken spell from the last over before lunch, ended with 5-172 off 44 overs.

England are trying to level the series after losing the opener at Southampton last week.