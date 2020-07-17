AAP Other sport

Sibley, Stokes bring calm to Windies Test

By AAP Newswire

Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley

Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes have restored some calm for England after a rocky start to the second Test on and off the field, putting on an unbeaten 126-run stand to lead the hosts to 3-207 against the West Indies.

England began day one by excluding superstar paceman Jofra Archer from the match for breaching isolation protocols, before slumping to 3-81 on a decent batting track after losing the toss and then two batsmen in two balls to Roston Chase's easy offbreaks on Thursday.

Sibley, a right-hand opener content with playing cautiously, was joined by Stokes midway through the second session and they plotted their way through 50.4 overs to the close at Old Trafford.

Sibley was on 86 not out - his second-highest Test score in just his eighth match - and Stokes was unbeaten on 59.

Leading 1-0 in the three-match series after a win in Southampton last week, the West Indies never quite lost control on the opening day's play as they began their bid to clinch a first series in England in 32 years.

But their pacemen weren't as threatening in Manchester's gloomy conditions as they were at the Rose Bowl, with only Alzarri Joseph taking a wicket. It was a big one though, as he enticed a drive from returning England captain Joe Root, who was caught in the slips for 23.

Fellow fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, man of the match in Southampton with nine wickets, was off all day. He had to abort his run-up on his first intended ball of the innings, bowled a wide with the second, then another four wides in the very same over.

Gabriel went off injured at the end of the morning session and never looked right after returning, with another of his deliveries going so wide it stung the fingers of captain Jason Holder at second slip.

It was left to Chase to take a double, and they were in successive balls.

He trapped opener Rory Burns (15) lbw with the last ball of the morning session. - England went to lunch on 1-29 after an hour's play following a delayed start because of wet weather - and bagged Burns' replacement Zak Crawley for a duck with the first ball after lunch.

Crawley tried to help Chase around the corner and gave leg slip Jason Holder a gift catch.

Sibley frustrated the Windies in his 253-ball knock that has featured just four boundaries. He was dropped twice, on 44 at short leg just before tea and then on 68 when he got a thick edge to Gabriel and Holder shelled it at second slip.

Stokes has also been patient in a sensible innings dictated by the conditions, except for when he cut loose by smashing Chase over the spinner's head for six in the last over before tea.

