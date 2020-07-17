AAP Other sport

Sibley grinds to century in England Test

By AAP Newswire

England consolidate against the West Indies at Old Trafford - AAP

Dom Sibley completed a painstaking century just before lunch on day two of England's second Test against the West Indies, with Ben Stokes not out on 99.

The pair extended their unbeaten partnership to 183 runs, adding just 57 to their overnight total to reach 3-264.

Sibley beat Stokes in a crawl to the milestone, bringing up his second Test hundred after almost eight hours at the crease with a straight drive for three shortly before the break.

The opener gave a big fist pump to celebrate his 312-ball century, England's fifth slowest since 1990. He was 101 not out at lunch.

Stokes is on 99 off 252 balls and was being just as measured in his approach with the ball moving unpredictably at Old Trafford.

Other sport

England grab three wickets v Windies

The West Indies were in early bother, losing three quick wickets and suffering a retirement as they chase 200 to beat England in the first Test.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Burns falls as England erode Windies’ lead

Rory Burns fell softly after an opening stand of 72 with Dom Sibley made considerable inroads into the West Indies’ lead in the first Test at Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

