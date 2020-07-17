Sibley grinds to century in England Test

AAP Other sport
Sibley grinds to century in England TestBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Dom Sibley completed a painstaking century just before lunch on day two of England's second Test against the West Indies, with Ben Stokes not out on 99.
The pair extended their unbeaten partnership to 183 runs, adding just 57 to their overnight total to reach 3-264.
Sibley beat Stokes in a crawl to the milestone, bringing up his second Test hundred after almost eight hours at the crease with a straight drive for three shortly before the break.
The opener gave a big fist pump to celebrate his 312-ball century, England's fifth slowest since 1990. He was 101 not out at lunch.
Stokes is on 99 off 252 balls and was being just as measured in his approach with the ball moving unpredictably at Old Trafford.