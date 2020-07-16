AAP Other sport

Aust name squad for possible England tour

By AAP Newswire

Cricket Australia is bullish about soon locking in a limited overs tour of England.

Australia has named a squad of 26 players for a potential series against England of one-dayers and Twenty20 games, most likely in September.

"We are hopeful, we are optimistic," CA's executive general manager of national teams Ben Oliver told reporters on Thursday.

"But there are some complexities of the tour that we still need to work through.

"We are doing that as quickly as we can to try and give everyone some certainty.

"It's fair to say that over the next two to three weeks, it's a really critical period for us to work through some of the remaining issues that need to be resolved."

Quarantine arrangements on arrival in England, and again on return to Australia after the series, were chief concerns.

Australia's squad, which includes uncapped youngsters Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith and Daniel Sams, will continue training with their respective states with a clear message: get ready.

"Our challenge for our players is to be prepared and ready to go whenever tours are able to recommence," Oliver said.

Australia was initally scheduled to play three ODIs and three Twenty20 games in England in July.

That tour was benched amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But England's successful return to hosting international cricket, in a Test series against West Indies which started last week, raised Australian expectations of a September tour.

"It's great that the West Indies and England were able to get that Test match going, that gives us great optimism about hopefully this tour but certainly our home summer as well," Oliver said.

"The ECB have been brilliant at engaging with us about their plans and what they're experiencing currently.

"They are also scheduled to have Pakistan and Ireland (tour) before us, so there's no doubt learnings that will be taken from that.

"We're in regular discussions with them about their plans and how they're evolving, they have done a brilliant job and should be commended on getting international cricket up and running."

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Michael Neser, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright
Lifestyle

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem. Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean’s Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies. The...

Morgan Dyer
Lifestyle

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Just a half-hour drive down the road from Shepparton, the town of Kyabram awaits you and your family.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

England grab three wickets v Windies

The West Indies were in early bother, losing three quick wickets and suffering a retirement as they chase 200 to beat England in the first Test.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Burns falls as England erode Windies’ lead

Rory Burns fell softly after an opening stand of 72 with Dom Sibley made considerable inroads into the West Indies’ lead in the first Test at Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England crumble in West Indies first Test

England, after winning the toss, have collapsed to be 5-106 at lunch on day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton.

AAP Newswire