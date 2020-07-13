AAP Other sport

Windies near Test victory over England

By AAP Newswire

West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood - AAP

Jermaine Blackwood's unbeaten fifty led West Indies to 4-143 at tea chasing 200 to beat England on a gripping final day of the first test at the Ageas Bowl.

The visitors lost three early wickets after opener John Campbell retired hurt, but Blackwood (65 not out) shared a partnership of 73 with Roston Chase to revive the hopes of the touring side on Sunday. Shane Dowrich was unbeaten on 15 at the interval.

Barbados-born paceman Jofra Archer dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for four with a moving ball that the opener edged onto the stumps before he trapped Shamarh Brooks lbw.

Mark Wood bowled Shai Hope for nine to leave the West Indies in trouble at 3-27 before Chase and Blackwood set about repairing the damage.

Archer, who tormented the batsmen with his pace and bounce, had Chase caught behind for 37 with a fine delivery but Dowrich provided solid support as the West Indies edged towards their target.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 313 in their second innings after resuming on 8-284, with the overnight pair of Archer and Wood failing to offer much resistance.

Wood edged paceman Shannon Gabriel to wicketkeeper Dowrich and Archer became Gabriel's fifth victim of the innings as he edged a short-pitched ball to the keeper on 23.

Gabriel finished with figures of 5-75 -- his sixth five-wicket haul in tests -- while Chase and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece.

The test is the first international cricket match after a 117-day absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is being played without fans.

The second and third tests will be held in Manchester.

