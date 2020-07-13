West Indies beat England in first Test

5370537724001

Jermaine Blackwood's fighting 95 in the second innings has helped West Indies seal a four-wicket win over England on a gripping final day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

Chasing 200 to win, West Indies lost three early wickets on Sunday but Blackwood shared a 73-run stand with Roston Chase (37) to revive their hopes before skipper Jason Holder and John Campbell steadied the ship to guide the visitors home.