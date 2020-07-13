AAP Other sport

West Indies beat England in first Test

By AAP Newswire

West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood - AAP

Jermaine Blackwood's fighting 95 in the second innings has helped West Indies seal a four-wicket win over England on a gripping final day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

Chasing 200 to win, West Indies lost three early wickets on Sunday but Blackwood shared a 73-run stand with Roston Chase (37) to revive their hopes before skipper Jason Holder and John Campbell steadied the ship to guide the visitors home.

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second and third Tests to be held in Manchester without fans present in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, England resumed their second innings on 8-284 and were bowled out for 313. West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in tests, finishing with 5-75.

