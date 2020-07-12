AAP Other sport

England slump boosts Windies in first Test

By AAP Newswire

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, - AAP

1 of 1

Zak Crawley stepped up with the highest score of his short Test career as England established a hard-fought lead but a late surge from the West Indies bowlers left the tourists sensing victory in Southampton.

After losing just three wickets in the first two sessions England blinked late in the day, seeing their next five go down for just 30 runs as they closed 170 ahead on 8-284 in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

The hosts had threatened to take real control for the first time in the match when Crawley joined captain Ben Stokes in a stand of 98 for the fourth wicket, but when Stokes fell for 46 and Crawley followed for 76 moments later the tone dramatically shifted.

Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel shared four wickets in the final hour, with Jason Holder responsible for Stokes' scalp for the second time this week.

Openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley laid a firm foundation, soaking up 10 taxing overs on the third evening and then continuing their good work in the morning session.

Resuming on 15 without loss they settled early to their task, quickly getting on top of the Windies' attack.

Things tightened considerably after the drinks break and, after just 11 runs in 13 overs, Burns' patience snapped as he slashed a short ball from Roston Chase to John Campbell for 42.

Sibley pressed on with Denly at his side, eventually reaching 50 from 161 deliveries. He prodded at his 162nd and saw an inside edge splay his stumps, only for third umpire Michael Gough to hush Gabriel's celebrations by calling a very tight no-ball.

The Trinidadian was visibly aghast but finished the job two balls later, Sibley caught down the leg side in an increasingly familiar fashion.

Denly was out next, for his Test average of 29, when he tamely lobbed Chase to the waiting Holder at short midwicket.

Crawley accelerated his scoring either side of tea and reached his half-century in 80 balls with his fourth boundary off Chase.

With Stokes looking confident and driving crisply at the other end, the fourth-wicket pair soon had the best stand of the match and were two short of the century when Stokes fell, stepping across his stumps to Holder and edging to the first of two gully fielders.

Crawley joined his captain in the very next over, aiming Joseph towards the on-side but feeding a leading edge straight back to the seamer.

The picture had changed rapidly, with England's 139-run lead suddenly looking far thinner than it had just minutes before.

Jos Buttler couldn't improve things, cleaned up by Joseph for nine. The final word went to Gabriel, who went hard at the stumps in his last burst, castling Dom Bess and Ollie Pope to finish with 3-62 and place his team in the ascendance.

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
News

Brown Baldwin and Associates cops five-year ban

Brown Baldwin and Associates have consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner, according to the Tax Practitioners’ Board. That is what board chair Ian Klug said about the firm, which has had its...

James Bennett
News

“Art is life” for Yorta Yorta artist Tammy-Lee Atkinson

For Yorta Yorta woman Tammy-Lee Atkinson, art is life. And now, her stunning artwork is featured in a life-giving space in downtown Mooroopna. Her latest mural, Welcome, depicts a meeting place at the centre of a river, with individual people...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Burns falls as England erode Windies’ lead

Rory Burns fell softly after an opening stand of 72 with Dom Sibley made considerable inroads into the West Indies’ lead in the first Test at Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England crumble in West Indies first Test

England, after winning the toss, have collapsed to be 5-106 at lunch on day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Stokes strikes as Windies close on target

Stand-in England Test captain Ben Stokes took a key wicket in questionable circumstances as the West Indies closed in on a first innings in Southampton.

AAP Newswire