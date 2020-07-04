AAP Other sport

ICC happy with outcome of 2011 CWC final

By AAP Newswire

India - AAP

1 of 1

The ICC says it won't launch an investigation into match fixing claims linked with the 2011 World Cup final due to a lack of supporting evidence.

Former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said last month that the final, which India won against Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mumbai, was fixed by "certain parties".

Sri Lanka's special investigation unit has since questioned former captain Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, who scored an unbeaten century in the final, and ex-chief selector Aravinda de Silva before the probe was called off.

"At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall said.

"We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the World Cup final 2011.

"We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position."

Latest articles

National

Perth Airport to pave Aboriginal site edge

Perth Airport’s new runway will consume 10 per cent of Munday Swamp, which a native title organisation says has great significance to Aboriginal people.

AAP Newswire
National

Super spreader theory raised in Vic cases

Victoria’s health minister claimed a super spreader could be a factor in the Melbourne COVID-19 outbreak, while thousands refuse to be tested.

AAP Newswire
National

Court authorises Newcastle BLM protest

The NSW Supreme Court has authorised a Black Lives Matter protest, expected to draw 500 people, in Newcastle on Sunday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Racism like doping, fixing: Windies capt

Racism is just as bad as doping and match-fixing and should be treated in much the same way says West Indies captain Jason Holder.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England cricketer Curran self-isolating

England allrounder Sam Curran is being tested for coronavirus after feeling unwell ahead of their three match Test series with the West Indies.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Dukes unhappy with Sheffield Shield snub

Cricket Australia has confirmed the coming Sheffield Shield season will not feature Dukes balls, much to the disappointment of the British manufacturer.

AAP Newswire