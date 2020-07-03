AAP Other sport

England cricketer Curran self-isolating

By AAP Newswire

England allrounder Sam Curran - AAP

England allrounder Sam Curran has been placed in self-isolation and tested for COVID-19 after feeling unwell overnight.

Curran batted on the first evening of the intra-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday, making 15 not out, but experienced sickness and diarrhoea during the night.

In line with medical protocols he has remained in his room at the on-site hotel and played no part in Thursday's play.

"Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight," an England and Wales Cricket Board statement read.

"He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl.

"He will play no further part in the practice match. He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for Covid-19 earlier today."

