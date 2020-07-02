AAP Other sport

NZ batting coach Fulton steps down

By AAP Newswire

NZ batting coach Peter Fulton. - AAP

1 of 1

Peter Fulton's tenure as New Zealand batting coach has lasted less than a year after he chose to step down to pursue a domestic role.

Former international opener Fulton will take charge of the Canterbury men's team, leaving a vacancy in the national set-up under head coach Gary Stead.

Stead and Fulton were both promoted into the Black Caps following last year's run to the World Cup final, replacing Mike Hesson and Craig McMillan respectively.

Fulton said he harbours head coaching aspirations and believed the top job at Canterbury was the best step to further his development.

NZ Cricket general manager, high performance Bryan Stronach said time can be taken over finding a replacement batting coach as the Black Caps' mid-year tours of Europe, the West Indies and Bangladesh were all postponed.

Their next scheduled assignments are visits from Bangladesh and the West Indies in October before the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Latest articles

Soccer

Ruthless Inter hammer Brescia in Serie A

Foormer Manchester United star Ashley Young scored the opener as Inter Milan thrashed Serie A strugglers Brescia 6-0 at San Siro.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal’s Aubameyang too good for Norwich

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to goalscoring form as he was gifted a brace by a Norwich side seemingly certain for the EPL drop.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Zampa, Tremain join NSW cricket

Paceman Chris Tremain and legspinner Adam Zampa will play for NSW this summer after leaving Victoria and South Australia respectively.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Racism like doping, fixing: Windies capt

Racism is just as bad as doping and match-fixing and should be treated in much the same way says West Indies captain Jason Holder.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Coulter-Nile ‘fired up’ to prove WA wrong

Nathan Coulter-Nile has said he “would love to face WA” in this season’s Marsh One-Day Cup after they opted not to renew the right-arm quick’s contract.

AAP Newswire