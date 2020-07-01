Stokes to skipper England against Windies

AAP Other sport

Ben Stokes has capped off his remarkable redemption story by being named England captain for the opening Test against the West Indies.

Stokes, who faced the prospect of jail two years ago when he appeared in court on charges of affray following an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017, will stand in for Joe Root whose wife is expecting the couple's second child this week.

Root has left the team's bio-secure training bubble in Southampton and will miss the three-day intra-squad warm-up match and the opening Test of the behind-closed-doors three-match series on July 8.

The Yorkshireman will start a seven-day self-isolation period once he leaves the hospital and rejoin the squad ahead of the second Test at Old Trafford on July 13.

Stokes was named Wisden's Cricketer of The Year following his heroics in dramatic England's World Cup final win over New Zealand and his stunning displays during the drawn Ashes series.

The allrounder has been Root's Test vice-captain since his appointment last July, will skipper the side for the first time in Southampton.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will assume vice-captaincy duties.

