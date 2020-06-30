AAP Other sport

Pakistan players cleared after COVID tests

Six Pakistan cricketers, including former captain Mohammad Hafeez, have been cleared to join rest of the team in England after returning a second negative COVID-19 test result.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz also tested negative for the second time in three days and would join rest of the team in Worcestershire.

Four other players -- Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan -- tested positive for the second time earlier this week.

The first batch of Pakistan players underwent COVID-19 testing on their arrival in Manchester on Sunday before moving to Worcestershire for a 14-day isolation period.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals behind closed doors in August-September.

The exact dates and venues have not been announced yet.

