Pakistan to arrive in England on Sunday

The England and Wales Cricket Board have confirmed Pakistan will arrive in the UK on Sunday ahead of a three-match Test series.

The squad will undergo a final round of coronavirus testing to determine who can make the journey from Lahore to Manchester.

A total of 10 players from an initial squad of 29 have already tested positive for COVID-19 and were set to join those who have previously received the all-clear in proceeding to a second screening round.

It is thought 10 positive cases - Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz - will not be on the flight, but the Pakistan Cricket Board will confirm their travelling group on Saturday.

Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz could make the trip in their stead, provided they test negative.

On arrival in England the squad will head to Worcestershire's Blackfinch New Road stadium, using the ground as their base and training camp during a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The plan is then to move to Derbyshire's Incora County Ground on July 13 to begin internal warm-up matches ahead of three Tests and three Twenty20s against England.

